Take a trip down memory lane with 23 fantastic pictures showing life in Chesterfield and Bolsover

These evocative images show how life has changes across the area over the years, with changing streets and long-gone buildings, as well as memories of major events and royal visits.
By Brian Eyre
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:37 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT

Take a look at these fantastic pictures and see if you recognise anyone in these nostalgic pictures taken from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.

This image shows Chesterfield town centre

1. Derbyshire retro

This image shows Chesterfield town centre Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Saltergate looking west from Hollywell Cross in Chesterfield, 1910.

2. Derbyshire retro

Saltergate looking west from Hollywell Cross in Chesterfield, 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

The Old Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

3. Derbyshire retro

The Old Chesterfield Royal Hospital. Photo: Brian Davies

Large crowds gather in Chesterfield market place for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales in November 1981.

4. Derbyshire retro

Large crowds gather in Chesterfield market place for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales in November 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

