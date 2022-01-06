Take a trip down memory lane in 10 photos of Bolsover events and activities

Beyond the castle, there are many events and activities going on in the small town. Large-scale events like the lantern parade, which was established in 1994 and the food festival which launched in 2014 pull in hundreds of people to Bolsover.
The close-knit community throws itself into raising money for charity, celebrating milestone anniversaries and entertaining audiences with plays and shows.
Here are our a few of our favourite photos from years gone by in Bolsover.
1. On guard
Children from Bolsover Primary School take part in a perfomance to open Tales of Robin Hood weekend at Bolsover Castle in 2003.
Photo: Submitted
2. School centenary
New Bolsover Primary School celebrated its centenary in 2007. The school's maypole dancers are pictured with Gladys Spencer, 95, who attended the school when she was six years old.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Community spirit
Members of the Bolsover WI with some of the goods they made and collected for Operation Christmas Child in 2007.
Photo: Anne.Shelley
4. Scouts honour
Adrian Rayworth, Charlie Whitaker, Ruski Henderson, George Tinsley, George McConologue launch Bolsover Scout Group in 2008.
Photo: JPIMedia