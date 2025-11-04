Derbyshire Times news bulletin 4th November

Take a trip down memory lane as we look back at the past 60 years in Derbyshire through these moving photos

By Brian Eyre
Published 4th Nov 2025, 17:44 GMT
These evocative photos capture Derbyshire life over the last 60 years, showing us how much things have changed over the decades.

They show local events and moments in time in Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, the Peak District plus local villages.

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Looking towards Chesterfield\Horns Bridge from site of demolished Horns Bridge hotel in 1975.

Looking towards Chesterfield\Horns Bridge from site of demolished Horns Bridge hotel in 1975. Photo: Chesterfield Library\JohnOCannam

Duchess of Kent at Ashgate Hospice in 1989.

Duchess of Kent at Ashgate Hospice in 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Shentall memorial gardens seen from West Bars, Chesterfield, 1991.

Shentall memorial gardens seen from West Bars, Chesterfield, 1991. Photo: Chesterfield Library\J Stanley

Shirebrook Boys Brigade in 1961.

Shirebrook Boys Brigade in 1961. Photo: Chad

