Take a trip down memory lane as we look back at the past 60 years in Derbyshire through these moving photos

They show local events and moments in time in Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, the Peak District plus local villages.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

1 . Retro Derbyshire Looking towards Chesterfield\Horns Bridge from site of demolished Horns Bridge hotel in 1975. Photo: Chesterfield Library\JohnOCannam Photo Sales

2 . Retro Derbyshire Duchess of Kent at Ashgate Hospice in 1989. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales