Take a peek at these stunning photographs that capture vibrant life in Derbyshire during the 1960s and 1970s

By Brian Eyre
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:17 BST
Take a look at these stunning black and white images from towns including Staveley, villages such as South Wingfield, and some beautiful shots of the Peak District.

It’s incredible how much towns and villages in Derbyshire have changed over the years. Landmark buildings and landscapes have changed. We’ve looked back through the DT archives and the local studies section of Chesterfield library’s photo collection to bring you these images.

See who you can spot in our gallery of great photos from yesteryear.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times, and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Retro Derbyshire pictures from the 1960s and 1970s

1. Retro Derbyshire

Retro Derbyshire pictures from the 1960s and 1970s Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Heage Parkside methodist church bazaar in the 1960s.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Heage Parkside methodist church bazaar in the 1960s. Photo: George Eyre

Photo Sales
Hathersage railway station pictured in 1963.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Hathersage railway station pictured in 1963. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Photo shows industrial scene in Sheepbridge Nr Chesterfield in 1961.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Photo shows industrial scene in Sheepbridge Nr Chesterfield in 1961. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice