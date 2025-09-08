Take a peek at these fantastic never before seen retro photographs that showcase vibrant life in Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Growing up in Derbyshire, I embarked on a nostalgic journey through 27 retro photographs that beautifully capture the essence of life.

Take a trip down memory lane with these stunning images from Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, The Dales, North Derbyshire and some beautiful shots of the Peak District.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

BBC filming the Raibow by dH Lawrence at Ripley Midland Railway centre , April 1988.

1. Retro Derbyshire

BBC filming the Raibow by dH Lawrence at Ripley Midland Railway centre , April 1988. Photo: Brian Eyre

Renishaw hall pictured in 1967.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Renishaw hall pictured in 1967. Photo: Sheffield Star

Codnor playgroup summer play pictured in July 1996.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Codnor playgroup summer play pictured in July 1996. Photo: Brian Eyre

Matlock carnival pictured in August 1989.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Matlock carnival pictured in August 1989. Photo: Brian Eyre

