Take a look at these delightful pictures children around Derbyshire dressing up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day back in 2022

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:29 BST
World Book Day is always a lot of fun with youngsters celebrating reading and their creative skills.

Every kid loves dressing up, and that was definitely the case back in March 2022 as youngsters around Derbyshire transformed themsleves to celebrate World Book Day.

Children were enocuraged to dress as their favourite literary character, with the likes of Harry Potter and David Walliams favouritesall making an appearance.

Here we take a look at just some of the pictures that proud parents sent to the Derbyshire Times.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face – and get more retro content on our website.

Six-year-old Leon won a new book for his Gingerbread Man costume. We think it was very well deserved!

1. World Book Day 2022

Six-year-old Leon won a new book for his Gingerbread Man costume. We think it was very well deserved! Photo: Michelle Gore

Isla in her home-made Fantastic Mr Fox costume - great work!

2. World Book Day 2022

Isla in her home-made Fantastic Mr Fox costume - great work! Photo: Lynsey Kay Arthur

Elliott as Mr Tickle - very imaginative!

3. World Book Day 2022

Elliott as Mr Tickle - very imaginative! Photo: Rebecca Booth

Amelia, aged four, as Little Red Riding Hood - just beware of that wolf!

4. World Book Day 2022

Amelia, aged four, as Little Red Riding Hood - just beware of that wolf! Photo: Lesley Sellars

