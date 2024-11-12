Every kid loves dressing up, and that was definitely the case back in March 2022 as youngsters around Derbyshire transformed themsleves to celebrate World Book Day.

Children were enocuraged to dress as their favourite literary character, with the likes of Harry Potter and David Walliams favouritesall making an appearance.

Here we take a look at just some of the pictures that proud parents sent to the Derbyshire Times.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face – and get more retro content on our website.

1 . World Book Day 2022 Six-year-old Leon won a new book for his Gingerbread Man costume. We think it was very well deserved! Photo: Michelle Gore

2 . World Book Day 2022 Isla in her home-made Fantastic Mr Fox costume - great work! Photo: Lynsey Kay Arthur

3 . World Book Day 2022 Elliott as Mr Tickle - very imaginative! Photo: Rebecca Booth