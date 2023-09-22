News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire, pictured back in 1874.Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire, pictured back in 1874.
Take a look at how Chesterfield has changed over the last 100 years with these cracking retro pics

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you these brilliant snaps that show the town, its people and the changing face of society down the decades.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jan 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 08:09 BST

We’ve gone all the way back to before WW1, with an amazing picture of Chesterfield Market Place packed with voters.

There’s also pictures of locals enjoy leisure as they forget about WW2, the MP’s who worked for the town down the years and the changing face of communications down the years.

And there’s plenty more besides to take you on a wonderful journey back into history.

If you have a retro picture you would like to share, email [email protected]

You can enjoy plenty more retro galleries here.

The Barlow pony Club, which has 120 members who frequently give riding displays at local shows and gymkhanas, are pictured taking part in their first summer camp under canvas at Offley Place, Old Brampton, Chesterfield.

1. The Barlow Pony Club

The Barlow pony Club, which has 120 members who frequently give riding displays at local shows and gymkhanas, are pictured taking part in their first summer camp under canvas at Offley Place, Old Brampton, Chesterfield. Photo: Hulton Archive

Chesterfield Schoolboys are pictured in action during a defeat against Swansea Schoolboys on 14th May 1939 at the Vetch Field ground.

2. Chesterfield Schoolboys

Chesterfield Schoolboys are pictured in action during a defeat against Swansea Schoolboys on 14th May 1939 at the Vetch Field ground. Photo: Fox Photos

British Labour politician Tony Benn, MP for Chesterfield, enjoys a speech at the party conference in Bournemouth in October 1985.

3. Party Conference

British Labour politician Tony Benn, MP for Chesterfield, enjoys a speech at the party conference in Bournemouth in October 1985. Photo: Keystone:f

Chesterfield police photographer PC Sanders shows some film to his assistant Police Constable Wheatcroft pn 25th July 1935:

4. Early photography

Chesterfield police photographer PC Sanders shows some film to his assistant Police Constable Wheatcroft pn 25th July 1935: Photo: R. Wesley:f

