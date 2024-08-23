Stunning photos from the 1980s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

Pictures show Chesterfield and towns across north Derbyshire, with scenes of shops, streets and local business, Royal visits and events which were captured by photographers of the day.
See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.
For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.
1. Eighties Derbyshire
Demolition of Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, to be replaced by the new library building. Photo: Sheffield Star
2. Eighties Derbyshire
Visitors to the 133rd Bakewell Show trying to keep dry during one of the many downpours in 1984 Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Eighties Derbyshire
View from the central car park Chesterfield in 1982, looking towards Markham Road Photo: Brian Davies
4. Eighties Derbyshire
Hardwick Hall, 1984. Photo: Sheffield Star
