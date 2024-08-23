Stunning photos from the 1980s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:33 BST
Fantastic black and white photos captured by our photographers show how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.

Pictures show Chesterfield and towns across north Derbyshire, with scenes of shops, streets and local business, Royal visits and events which were captured by photographers of the day.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

For more photos from yesteryear, visit the retro section of our website.

Demolition of Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, to be replaced by the new library building.

1. Eighties Derbyshire

Demolition of Chesterfield police station on Beetwell Street, to be replaced by the new library building. Photo: Sheffield Star

Visitors to the 133rd Bakewell Show trying to keep dry during one of the many downpours in 1984

2. Eighties Derbyshire

Visitors to the 133rd Bakewell Show trying to keep dry during one of the many downpours in 1984 Photo: Sheffield Star

View from the central car park Chesterfield in 1982, looking towards Markham Road

3. Eighties Derbyshire

View from the central car park Chesterfield in 1982, looking towards Markham Road Photo: Brian Davies

Hardwick Hall, 1984.

4. Eighties Derbyshire

Hardwick Hall, 1984. Photo: Sheffield Star

