Sparkly dresses, make-up and a captive audience – anyone who’s has been a pupil at a dance school in Derbyshire will know what a great experience a live performance can be.

Strutting your stuff on stage in a theatre, at an outdoor gala or trying to win over judges in a competition, there are opportunities galore to show audiences what you’re made of.

Talented troupers who cut their teeth at Derbyshire dance schools have gone on to perform professionally, from dancing with the stars to entertaining passengers on cruise ships.

Can you spot anyone you know among our twinkle-toed pupils from years gone by?

Directions Theatre Arts under 12s troupe members Dominic Stevenson, Ellie Scott, Abbey Ewington, Shannon Watts, Ryan Coopland, Ashton Harkness, Danielle Johnson, Lauren Kenney, Aimee-Brooke Dakin, Lois Woodward and James Morgan won first place at Derby Arts Festival. in 2009.

Senior students from the Starlight Express routine staged by Diane Bradbury School of Theatre Dance in 2009.

The dance troupe at Henry Bradley Infant School, Brimington, in 2007.

Proud pupils of Kickers Dance Studio, Chesterfield, with a trophy in 2006.

