Step back in time with these great photos of Derbyshire dance students
Sparkly dresses, make-up and a captive audience – anyone who’s has been a pupil at a dance school in Derbyshire will know what a great experience a live performance can be.
Strutting your stuff on stage in a theatre, at an outdoor gala or trying to win over judges in a competition, there are opportunities galore to show audiences what you’re made of.
Talented troupers who cut their teeth at Derbyshire dance schools have gone on to perform professionally, from dancing with the stars to entertaining passengers on cruise ships.
Can you spot anyone you know among our twinkle-toed pupils from years gone by?
Page 1 of 3