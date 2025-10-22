Staveley as it used to be - moving photos show how life has changed down the decades

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:49 BST
These evocative pictures show how life has changed down the years in Staveley – and are sure to bring back memories for anyone who worked or grew up in the town.

They capture moments frozen in time, reminding us of the way we used to live.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Houses at Poolsbrook, Staveley, in October 1972

1. Staveley retro

Houses at Poolsbrook, Staveley, in October 1972 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
All aboard the bus for Staveley in the 1950s

2. Staveley retro

All aboard the bus for Staveley in the 1950s Photo: Mike Hirst

Photo Sales
Youngsters at Ringwood Park lake, Staveley, 1971.

3. Staveley retro

Youngsters at Ringwood Park lake, Staveley, 1971. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Staveley colliery - Vinatex

4. Staveley retro

Staveley colliery - Vinatex Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice