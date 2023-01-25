News you can trust since 1855
Celebrating all things book-related at Holmgate Primary School, Staveley's Woodthorpe School and Clay Cross Infant School, clockwise from top.
Spot anyone you know among these 10 retro photos of Derbyshire children celebrating their love of books and reading

Tap any date into Google and you’re likely to find many reasons to celebrate the day.

By Gay Bolton
3 hours ago

Did you know that February 3 is Doggy Date Night, Feed The Birds Day, Take A Cruise Day Day, National Carrot Cake Day and National Working Naked Day (a bit cold to strip off at this time of year).

It’s also World Read Aloud Day and in honour of that we’ve trawled back through our archives to bring you these great photos showing why children love books and reading.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1. 2007

Storm Tansley, Katie Brown and Hollie Cannon dress up for Book Week at Hasland Infant School.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. 2010

Ellis Carey, Brandon Strowunski, Jordan Bradfield and Jemma White, with author Andy Seed, at the opening of Unstone Junior School library.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

3. 2007

Isobel Thistlethwaite, Oliver Dawe, James Grieve and Katy Phipps embrace Book Week at Wigley Primary School.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

4. 2007

Aisha Nkuramah and Ben Raybould get into character for Book Week at Clay Cross Infant School.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

