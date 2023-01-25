Spot anyone you know among these 10 retro photos of Derbyshire children celebrating their love of books and reading
Tap any date into Google and you’re likely to find many reasons to celebrate the day.
Did you know that February 3 is Doggy Date Night, Feed The Birds Day, Take A Cruise Day Day, National Carrot Cake Day and National Working Naked Day (a bit cold to strip off at this time of year).
It’s also World Read Aloud Day and in honour of that we’ve trawled back through our archives to bring you these great photos showing why children love books and reading.
Can you spot anyone you know?
