Did you know that February 3 is Doggy Date Night, Feed The Birds Day, Take A Cruise Day Day, National Carrot Cake Day and National Working Naked Day (a bit cold to strip off at this time of year).

It’s also World Read Aloud Day and in honour of that we’ve trawled back through our archives to bring you these great photos showing why children love books and reading.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . 2007 Storm Tansley, Katie Brown and Hollie Cannon dress up for Book Week at Hasland Infant School. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . 2010 Ellis Carey, Brandon Strowunski, Jordan Bradfield and Jemma White, with author Andy Seed, at the opening of Unstone Junior School library. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft Photo Sales

3 . 2007 Isobel Thistlethwaite, Oliver Dawe, James Grieve and Katy Phipps embrace Book Week at Wigley Primary School. Photo: Rebecca Havercroft Photo Sales

4 . 2007 Aisha Nkuramah and Ben Raybould get into character for Book Week at Clay Cross Infant School. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales