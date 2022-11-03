News you can trust since 1855
Crowds prevented from getting into the market square by the Littlewoods store fire in 1993, High Street shopping in the Fifties, Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Holywell Cross in the Eighties, pictured clockwise from top.
Snapshot of life in Chesterfield from 1910 to 1993

Trams rumbling along Chatsworth Road and workers making valves at Bryan Donkins have passed into history….but these precious photos of Chesterfield have been carefully preserved at the town’s library.

By Gay Bolton
37 minutes ago

The archives contain people that we have loved and lost, images of houses that have long since disappeared, shops and businesses that have ceased operating.

Does this selection of pictures bring back memories for you?

1. 1910

A tram stops to pick up passengers on Chatsworth Road circa 1910.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/Nadin

2. 1911

Bradshaw Place, near the Ragged School, backed onto yards known as the Dog Kennels.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/CH Nadin

3. 1952

Shoppers on Chesterfield high street 70 years ago.

Photo: R Wilsher

4. 1952

Workers at Bryan Donkins factory in Chesterfield where gas valves were made.

Photo: Chesterfield Library/R Wilsher

Chesterfield
