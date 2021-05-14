Salute to Derbyshire nurses for care and compassion down the years
Care and compassion are the constant trademarks of a nurse in the ever-changing world of new diseases and medical advancements.
Nurses look after us from the cradle to the grave. They are there in the first hours of our life and may be with us when we draw our final breath.
They see us at our worst, in pain or frightened if we’re facing a major operation or battling disease, and spur us on as we take our first steps along the road to recovery.
We’re celebrating International Nurses Day this week by taking a look back at the staff who have looked after Derbyshire patients over the years.
