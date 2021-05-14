Salute to Derbyshire nurses for care and compassion down the years

Nurses look after us from the cradle to the grave. They are there in the first hours of our life and may be with us when we draw our final breath.

They see us at our worst, in pain or frightened if we’re facing a major operation or battling disease, and spur us on as we take our first steps along the road to recovery.

We’re celebrating International Nurses Day this week by taking a look back at the staff who have looked after Derbyshire patients over the years.

1. Smart work Chesterfield Royal Hospital emergency department staff in 2014 in the revamped unit. Photo: Anne Shelley Buy photo

2. Breathe easy! Darley Dale Birth Centre matron Fran Gregory discusses massage and relaxation with mum to be Carly Shawe of Matlock and her partner James in 2008. Photo: Paul Robinson Buy photo

3. First born Midwife Caroline Wilton with Hollie Philip-Smith and Matthew Bullen and new arrival Lilly , the first baby born at the new birth centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 2009. Photo: Submitted Buy photo

4. Careful check Staff nurse Diane Simpson in the new Hasland ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in 2010. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo