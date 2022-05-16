Sail back in time with these 11 great Chesterfield Canal photos

Dedicated volunteers have restored 12 miles of one of the most beautiful waterways in the East Midlands in the past 33 years and built two new marinas.

Their ambition is to restore the remaining stretch, which is less than nine miles, by 2027 in time for the 250th anniversary of the opening ofthe canal.

Thousands of visitors every year reap the rewards of Chesterfield Canal Trust’s efforts, from hopping aboard Santa Special or Easter bunny cruises to strolling along the litter-free towpath to see what wildlife they can spot.

We’ve taken a trip through our archives to fish out our favourite canal photos from down the years.

1. Ground work Volunteers digging out the channel to restore the Chesterfield Canal in Staveley in 2015. Photo: Rod Auton Photo Sales

2. All aboard Matlock Trefoil Guild enjoyed a trip along Chesterfield Canal in 2011. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Splashing time Charlotte Smith from Pleasley Vale Canoe and Activity Club demonstrated kayaking at Chesterfield Canal Festival in Staveley Basin in 2013. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

4. Festival fleet Visitors at the IWA National Trailboat Festival at Tapton Lock in 2005. Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales