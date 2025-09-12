Retro: Poll tax, a visit by Princess Diana and Peak District events showcased in stunning photos of life in Derbyshire from 1960s to 1990s

By Brian Eyre
Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Embark on a nostalgic journey with us as we present these captivating photographs.

Take a look at these great images from Chesterfield and towns in Amber Valley, The Dales, North Derbyshire and some beautiful shots of the Peak District.

There are even more pictures from yesteryear on the dedicated section of our website: www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/retro

We also love to see your pictures of by-gone times and the stories that go with them and it’s never been easier to get them to us.

We have a new way for people to submit their stories to us via a new online portal which goes straight into the system and means your stories are published much quicker.

Simply follow the link at https://submit.nationalworld.com/ and choose the Derbyshire Times as the site to upload your pictures to – you can even upload video content through the portal.

Princess Diana pictured at Riddings community centre. in 1992.

1. Retro Derbyshire

Princess Diana pictured at Riddings community centre. in 1992. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Photo shows Taylor Bros Ltd shop, chesterfield in the early 1900s

2. Retro Derbyshire

Photo shows Taylor Bros Ltd shop, chesterfield in the early 1900s Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Chatsworth Peak 85, Thor's cave is Manifold subcamp's gateway, 1985.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Chatsworth Peak 85, Thor's cave is Manifold subcamp's gateway, 1985. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Tissington trail pictured in April 1975.

4. Retro Derbyshire

Tissington trail pictured in April 1975. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictNorth DerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice