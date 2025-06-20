Retro Derbyshire: Remembering the summer of 1976 when Derbyshire sizzled

By Brian Eyre
Published 20th Jun 2025, 08:15 BST
Temperatures have risen across Derbyshire this week, with the mercury set to hit 30 degrees over the weekend – but back in 1976, Derbyshire sizzled under a long hot summer.

Great Britain had one of its warmest, sunniest and driest summers of the 20th century that year and we’ve dug out some great photos from 1976 to help relive it.

Of course, there was more to that year that just baking heat, as this gallery shows

See who you can spot in our gallery of great photos from yesteryear.

Enjoying the sizzling weather, May 1976, Ripley.

Enjoying the sizzling weather, May 1976, Ripley. Photo: George Eyre

The low level of water in the Ladybower Reservoir - 2nd November 1976

The low level of water in the Ladybower Reservoir - 2nd November 1976 Photo: Julia Armstrong

Collecting buckets of water in the drought of 1976

Collecting buckets of water in the drought of 1976 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Trying to keep the fields watered during the drought of 1976

Trying to keep the fields watered during the drought of 1976 Photo: Derbyshire Times

