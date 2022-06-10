Remembering iconic Chesterfield businesses W. English and Johnson’s ironmongers

Grocer W. English and Ironmoner Johnson’s both occupied spots on Chatsworth Road in Brampton – and a place in the hearts of local people.
They seemed to a look back to a different time and were unlike anything else in the modern era.
Here we look back in pictures at two of the town’s best-loved businesses.
1. At your service
Philip and Myra Johnson and shop assistant inside the family Johnson's shop which was built by Charles Robinson in 1898 and founded by Samuel Johnson in 1888.
Photo: John Stanley
2. Everything you need
The shop - which stocked an array of items including fire bricks, mousetraps and brooms - was the only one in Chesterfield to sell paraffin by the litre into the 21st century.
Photo: John Stanley
3. Famous sight
The store was a landmark on Chatsworth Road for generations
Photo: Sarah Washbourn
4. Aladdin's cave
The store stocked everything you needed - and had a wonderful aroma
Photo: John Stanley