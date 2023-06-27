Remember when: Elton John played Chesterfield in 2012
Elton John was the headline act at this year’s Glastonbury in what he said would be his last live concert in the UK.
By Brian Eyre
Published 27th Jun 2023
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST
But who remembers when he played at the then B2Net stadium back in 2012?
The Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant musician wooed a crowd of more than 15,000 at the Spireites’ stadium in June 2012.
Those at Glastonbury last night may have enjoyed his show but here’s a look back at that very special evening in Chesterfield 11 years ago.
