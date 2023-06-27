News you can trust since 1855
Remember when: Elton John played Chesterfield in 2012

Elton John was the headline act at this year’s Glastonbury in what he said would be his last live concert in the UK.
Published 27th Jun 2023
But who remembers when he played at the then B2Net stadium back in 2012?

The Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant musician wooed a crowd of more than 15,000 at the Spireites’ stadium in June 2012.

Those at Glastonbury last night may have enjoyed his show but here’s a look back at that very special evening in Chesterfield 11 years ago.

Elton John concert held at the home of Chesterfield FC Photo: BWJ

Posing in Elton glasses at the Elton John concert Photo: BWJ

Elton John playing to the Chesterfield crowd Photo: BWJ

Waiting to see Elton John Photo: BWJ

