Opinion is divided as to whether celebrating Guy Fawkes’ gunpowder plot is a good thing, with pet owners particularly opposing the loud bangs and bright lights that terrify their four-legged friends.

In the wrong hands exploding devices can cause injury to humans and animals which is why so much work has been done in schools to educate children on the firework code.

Here is a look back at how Derbyshire people have marked this time of the year.

1. Eyam Eyam Primary School pupils Nicole Hoskin, 8, Jake Webster, 8, Darshan Campbell-Bans, 8, and Anna Hill, 6, with the giant plague rat which they made for the village bonfire in 2006. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

2. Codnor Members of 3rd codnor scout group, Archie Hobson, Ashlea Stocks, Matt Pearson, front Ethan Slater, Erin Hallahan and Henry Bott at judging of the guy competition in Codnor in 2010. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Matlock Matlock firefighters Steve Roome and Sharon Owens and crew manager Greg Woodward gave a talk on firework safety to pupils of All Saints Infants School in 2009. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

4. Glapwell Jack Brysz enjoys the fireworks display at Glapwell in 2015. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales