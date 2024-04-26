Raising a glass to 50 Chesterfield lost pubs where last orders have been called forever

According to the Lost Pubs Project, there are well over 100 drinking establishments across the borough that are no longer with us.

Some like Gardeners and the Crispin will be familiar names to drinkers of a certain generation, others like the Mallet and Tool or the Old Ship pulled their last pint over 100 years ago.

Here we look back at some of the Chesterfield pubs that have fallen by the wayside. Some have undergone revamps and rebrands and are still serving loyal customers, just under a different name. Others have sadly called time at the bar forever. Many have been knocked down to make way for development, others have been converted into shops or flats.

They may be gone, but they’re not forgotten, as we raise a glass to these lost pubs of Chesterfield..

1 . Turf Tavern The Turf Tavern was situated at 31 Holywell Street. This pub was later known as the Punch Bowl. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales

2 . The Terminus The Terminus used to sit on Chatsworth Road next door to what is now Brookfield School. Called the Terminus because of where the tram lines used to end, it was ironically the starting point for hardy drinkers attempting the infamous Brampton Mile pub crawl. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Crooked Spire The Crooked Spire, Church Lane, 1922 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales

4 . Manhattan The Manhattan was a popular town centre nightspot on Saltergate and is today home to the Royal Thai Cuisine Restaurant Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society Photo Sales