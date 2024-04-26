Raising a glass to 50 Chesterfield lost pubs where last orders have been called forever

You’re never short of somewhere to go for a pint or pinot in Chesterfield today – but it’s incredible just how many pubs, bars and watering holes are no longer with us.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:47 BST

According to the Lost Pubs Project, there are well over 100 drinking establishments across the borough that are no longer with us.

Some like Gardeners and the Crispin will be familiar names to drinkers of a certain generation, others like the Mallet and Tool or the Old Ship pulled their last pint over 100 years ago.

Here we look back at some of the Chesterfield pubs that have fallen by the wayside. Some have undergone revamps and rebrands and are still serving loyal customers, just under a different name. Others have sadly called time at the bar forever. Many have been knocked down to make way for development, others have been converted into shops or flats.

They may be gone, but they’re not forgotten, as we raise a glass to these lost pubs of Chesterfield..

The Turf Tavern was situated at 31 Holywell Street. This pub was later known as the Punch Bowl.

1. Turf Tavern

The Turf Tavern was situated at 31 Holywell Street. This pub was later known as the Punch Bowl. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
The Terminus used to sit on Chatsworth Road next door to what is now Brookfield School. Called the Terminus because of where the tram lines used to end, it was ironically the starting point for hardy drinkers attempting the infamous Brampton Mile pub crawl.

2. The Terminus

The Terminus used to sit on Chatsworth Road next door to what is now Brookfield School. Called the Terminus because of where the tram lines used to end, it was ironically the starting point for hardy drinkers attempting the infamous Brampton Mile pub crawl. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Crooked Spire, Church Lane, 1922

3. Crooked Spire

The Crooked Spire, Church Lane, 1922 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
The Manhattan was a popular town centre nightspot on Saltergate and is today home to the Royal Thai Cuisine Restaurant

4. Manhattan

The Manhattan was a popular town centre nightspot on Saltergate and is today home to the Royal Thai Cuisine Restaurant Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield