Raising a glass to 25 lost Chesterfield pubs you'll remember from yesteryear
As pub bosses call for more help to stop bars across the county calling last orders for the final time, we look back at some of the town’s much-missed watering holes.
Two thousand of the nation’s much-loved pubs are at risk of closing forver the British Beer and Pub Association has warned this week - as it calls on the Government to extend a lifeline to the sector. They are calling on the Chancellor to freeze duty rates and increase the discount for draft beer sold in pubs.
Here we look back at some of the Chesterfield pubs that have already fallen by the wayside. Some have undergone revamps and rebrands and are still serving loyal customers, just under a different name. Others have sadly called time at the bar forever.
Many are knocked down to make way for development, others are converted into shops or flats.
But though they may be gone, they’re not forgotten – how many of these lost pubs of Chesterfield do you remember drinking in?