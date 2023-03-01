Raising a glass to 25 lost Chesterfield pubs you'll remember from yesteryear

As pub bosses call for more help to stop bars across the county calling last orders for the final time, we look back at some of the town’s much-missed watering holes.

Two thousand of the nation’s much-loved pubs are at risk of closing forver the British Beer and Pub Association has warned this week - as it calls on the Government to extend a lifeline to the sector. They are calling on the Chancellor to freeze duty rates and increase the discount for draft beer sold in pubs.

Here we look back at some of the Chesterfield pubs that have already fallen by the wayside. Some have undergone revamps and rebrands and are still serving loyal customers, just under a different name. Others have sadly called time at the bar forever.

Many are knocked down to make way for development, others are converted into shops or flats.

But though they may be gone, they’re not forgotten – how many of these lost pubs of Chesterfield do you remember drinking in?

The Terminus used to sit on Chatsworth Road next door to what is now Brookfield School. Called the Terminus because of where the tram lines used to end, it was ironically the starting point for hardy drinkers attempting the infamous Brampton Mile pub crawl.

Bar Centro near the Town's Winding Wheel may no longer be with us, but beer is still being served there courtesy of Einstein's

The Painted Wagon was a popular, if sometimes interesting, town centre haunt on Cavendish Street just outside the ABC Cinema that later became Zanzibar and finally the Department nightclub.

Ritters Bar on St Mary's Gate is today home to the Galleon Steakhouse.