News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Raise your spirits with these nine retro photos of pub customers and bar workers from Chesterfield and beyond

Where would we be without our pubs that provide a friendly place to meet friends and support community events?

By Gay Bolton
2 minutes ago

We raise a glass to licensees and pub customers who have given Derbyshire plenty of cheer down the years.

Who do you recognise in our photos from the past?

1. Safety first

Roger Butler, owner of Chandlers bar and secretary of Pub Watch, with bar staff Gemma Jones, Matt James and Andrew Meakin and Steve Helps, manager at Chesterfield Fire Station in 2006.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

2. Career move

Stage hypnotist and ex-footballer Pat Heard running the Friar Tuck pub at Calow in 2OOO.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Competitive habit

Pub teams competing in the Ripley barrel race. Do you which pub team dressed as nuns and when this photo was taken?

Photo: Johnston Press

Photo Sales

4. Good spirits

Jayne Bennett, pub landlady at the Elm Tree, Staveley, with Kevin Bell during a charity night for the Leonard Cheshire Centre in 2006.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ChesterfieldDerbyshire