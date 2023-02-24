Where would we be without our pubs that provide a friendly place to meet friends and support community events?
We raise a glass to licensees and pub customers who have given Derbyshire plenty of cheer down the years.
Who do you recognise in our photos from the past?
1. Safety first
Roger Butler, owner of Chandlers bar and secretary of Pub Watch, with bar staff Gemma Jones, Matt James and Andrew Meakin and Steve Helps, manager at Chesterfield Fire Station in 2006.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Career move
Stage hypnotist and ex-footballer Pat Heard running the Friar Tuck pub at Calow in 2OOO.
Photo: National World
3. Competitive habit
Pub teams competing in the Ripley barrel race. Do you which pub team dressed as nuns and when this photo was taken?
Photo: Johnston Press
4. Good spirits
Jayne Bennett, pub landlady at the Elm Tree, Staveley, with Kevin Bell during a charity night for the Leonard Cheshire Centre in 2006.
Photo: National World