Princess Diana at 60: Pictures to jog your memory of her visits to Derbyshire
On this day 60 years ago Lady Diana Spencer was born and later became Princess Diana on marriage to Prince Charles.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:50 am
She soon earned the nickname the People’s Princess for her natural affinity with the communities that she met.
Diana made several visits to Derbyshire during her life, which was tragically cut short by a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Here are photos from the archives showing how her personal appearances touched communities in our county.
