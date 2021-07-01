Princess Diana in Chesterfield town centre in 1981, at Whittington Hall Hospital in 1993 and in Riddings in 1992, pictured clockwise from right.

Princess Diana at 60: Pictures to jog your memory of her visits to Derbyshire

On this day 60 years ago Lady Diana Spencer was born and later became Princess Diana on marriage to Prince Charles.

She soon earned the nickname the People’s Princess for her natural affinity with the communities that she met.

Diana made several visits to Derbyshire during her life, which was tragically cut short by a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Here are photos from the archives showing how her personal appearances touched communities in our county.

1. Warm welcome

Princess Diana was given a rousing reception when she opened lkeston Community Hospital in 1987.

Photo: Submitted

2. Princess's posy

This little girl had the proud honour of presenting Princess Diana with flowers when she opened The Pavements shopping centre in Chesterfield in November 1981.

Photo: Submitted

3. Toy story

Diana was pregnant with her first baby when she visited Chesterfield to open the indoor shopping centre in 1981. A toy was among the gifts she received from crowds who flocked to see her.

Photo: Submitted

4. Chatsworth guest

Princess Diana was a guest of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire at a garden party in Chatsworth in 1986.

Photo: Submitted

