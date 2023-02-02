News you can trust since 1855
Bolsover Colliery
Pictures recall the proud history of Bolsover Colliery, 30 years after its closure

This years marks the 30th anniversary of the end of an era in Bolsover, with closure of the town colliery.

By Phil Bramley
3 hours ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 12:11pm

The colliery, sunk in 1890-91, was the first by Bolsover Colliery Company, with a colliery model village built between 1891 and 1894, setting the standard for further colliery model villages.

It was one of the first collieries in Britain to achieve production of 3,000 tons of coal per day. At nationalisation it went into the NCB East Midlands No.1 Area, also becoming the HQ for the No.1 Area. In the reorganisation of 1967 the colliery went into the NCB North Derbyshire Area. In 1986 it went into the Central region of the British Coal Corporation.

Production finished on May 7, 1993, marking the end of 100 years of proud mining history.

Here we look back at the colliery, and the people that worked there, down the years...

1. Bolsover Colliery

The community marks the closure of the pit in 1993

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Bosover Colliery

Geoff Poulter former Branch Secretary at Bolsover Colliery, taking part in the Chesterfield TUC May Day Parade 2009

Photo: Marisa Cashill

3. Bosover Colliery

Miners picket face police at Bolsover Colliery, in April 1984

Photo: JP

4. Bolsover Colliery

1963 Coal Queen, Monica Smith from Bolsover Colliery, is crowned by the outgoing Brenda Blood as runners up Margaret Smith and Pamela Woodcock look on

Photo: Submitted

