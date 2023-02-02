Pictures recall the proud history of Bolsover Colliery, 30 years after its closure
This years marks the 30th anniversary of the end of an era in Bolsover, with closure of the town colliery.
The colliery, sunk in 1890-91, was the first by Bolsover Colliery Company, with a colliery model village built between 1891 and 1894, setting the standard for further colliery model villages.
It was one of the first collieries in Britain to achieve production of 3,000 tons of coal per day. At nationalisation it went into the NCB East Midlands No.1 Area, also becoming the HQ for the No.1 Area. In the reorganisation of 1967 the colliery went into the NCB North Derbyshire Area. In 1986 it went into the Central region of the British Coal Corporation.
Production finished on May 7, 1993, marking the end of 100 years of proud mining history.
Here we look back at the colliery, and the people that worked there, down the years...