Pictures looking back at shopping days at Crystal Peaks in the 1990s
Maybe you shopped at Toymaster or Iceland, or remember the waterfall and river? If so you’ll love this trip down memory lane with these pictures from Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s.
The shopping centre opened 35 years ago in June 1988 – and to mark the occasion, Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards performed a stunt on wires from the top of the atrium above the escalators.
The area’s first ten-screen cinema, a UCI, was also part of the Crystal Peaks complex, although this closed in 2003.
How many of these old shops do you remember?
