Pictures looking back at shopping days at Crystal Peaks in the 1990s

Maybe you shopped at Toymaster or Iceland, or remember the waterfall and river? If so you’ll love this trip down memory lane with these pictures from Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

The shopping centre opened 35 years ago in June 1988 – and to mark the occasion, Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards performed a stunt on wires from the top of the atrium above the escalators.

The area’s first ten-screen cinema, a UCI, was also part of the Crystal Peaks complex, although this closed in 2003.

How many of these old shops do you remember?

Line dancers showing off their moves in 1997

1. Ye-hah!

Line dancers showing off their moves in 1997 Photo: submitted

Newly Crowned "Crystal Princess" Sally Heathcote got all of a flutter when she called into Crystal Peaks to see how the "Great Butterfly Colour competition" was doing in 1998

2. Crystal Princess

Newly Crowned "Crystal Princess" Sally Heathcote got all of a flutter when she called into Crystal Peaks to see how the "Great Butterfly Colour competition" was doing in 1998 Photo: Submitted

Craig and Diane Oldham celebrate winning the January Sails competition in 1997

3. Winners

Craig and Diane Oldham celebrate winning the January Sails competition in 1997 Photo: submitted

Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s?

4. Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s?

Who can you spot in these retro snaps taken at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in the 1990s? Photo: Barry Richardson

