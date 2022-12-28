News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties
Photos to take you back to the sixties in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

We journey back to the swinging sixties with the latest look back into our picture archives.

By Brian Eyre
22 minutes ago

We bring you these great pictures, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, depicting what life was like six decades ago.

MORE RETRO: We journey back to the 1980s in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire

1. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties

The annual Whit Walk in Chesterfield in 1968

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties

Burlington Street, Chesterfield, in 1966.

Photo: Sheffield Star

3. Crooked Spire

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Chesterfield's Crooked Spire in 1961

Photo: Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties

4. Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the sixties

Father Christmas at Swallows Store, Chesterfield, in 1969

Photo: Julia Armstrong

