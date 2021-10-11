Changing face of Chesterfield
Photos show the changing face of Chesterfield town centre down the years

Chesterfield town centre has changed so much over the decades – as these now-and-then photos show.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 11th October 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 4:37 pm

Working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library, we’ve dug out these great images from yesteryear – and placed them alongside new pictures showing the same scene as it looks today.

It’s amazing to see how much some things have changed – as well as how some places still look the same.

1. Tram tracks

This great image shows work to lay tram tracks along the high street in Chesterfield town centre, with tha famous Crooked Spire in the background.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin

2. Fifties Chesterfield

This is the High Street in 1952, already home to familiar names like Marks and Spencer. Photo from Chesterfield Library.

Photo: R Wilsher

3. Modern day

Marks and Spencer - and the Spire - are still familiar High Street sights today

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Natwest

The NatWest building is a striking piece of architecture in the town centre and used to be home to Richards and Sugg Sport, as well as the much-loved Hudsons Record store. Pphoto from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council.

Photo: John Stanley

