Photos show the changing face of Chesterfield town centre down the years

Working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library, we’ve dug out these great images from yesteryear – and placed them alongside new pictures showing the same scene as it looks today.

It’s amazing to see how much some things have changed – as well as how some places still look the same.

For more photos showing the changing face of the town centre, have a look at the evolution of Holywell Street, home to Eyres and the Winding Wheel.

And why not join the Derbyshire Times retro Facebook group for even more nostalgia photos?

1. Tram tracks This great image shows work to lay tram tracks along the high street in Chesterfield town centre, with tha famous Crooked Spire in the background. Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin Photo Sales

2. Fifties Chesterfield This is the High Street in 1952, already home to familiar names like Marks and Spencer. Photo from Chesterfield Library. Photo: R Wilsher Photo Sales

3. Modern day Marks and Spencer - and the Spire - are still familiar High Street sights today Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Natwest The NatWest building is a striking piece of architecture in the town centre and used to be home to Richards and Sugg Sport, as well as the much-loved Hudsons Record store. Pphoto from Chesterfield Library\Chesterfield Borough Council. Photo: John Stanley Photo Sales