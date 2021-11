We’ve had a look through our archives to bring you these great photos showing people and events in the area from yesteryear.

Spot anyone you know?

If you’ve enjoyed this trip down memory lane have a look at : Changing face of Chesterfield town centre revealed in our latest now and then photo gallery

And why not join the Derbyshire Times retro Facebook group for more nostalgia and great retro images?

1. Fun Day Barrow Hill fun day PCSO Sue Cooke, Mayor of Chesterfield Adrian Kitch and Sheila Rooksby PCSO in 2008 Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2. Fun Day Barrow Hill fun day Sheila Rooksby PCSO, Mayor of Chesterfield Adrian Kitch and Carly Robins team leader Neighbourhood teams Chesterfiel Borough Council in 2009 Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3. Cheque please £50,000 to Barrow Hill school l to r Louise Jenkins,Simone Chapman,Trudy Cartledge in 2008 Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

4. Christmas Barrow Hill memorial Club senior members' Christmas Party in 1950s. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales