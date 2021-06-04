Pets that meant the world to their Derbyshire owners
We truly are a nation of animal lovers as this last 18 months has proved.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:30 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:31 pm
New pet ownership soared during the pandemic as people snapped up four-legged furry friends to keep them company when their two-legged human pals were unable to see them.
Dogs and cats who were already established members of the household loved having their owners at home more and, in turn, provided pet therapy when spirits flagged.
Pets can be life-savers and best friends, only asking for love, food and care when they need it.
Here are a few of our favourite pet and animal pictures from the archives.
