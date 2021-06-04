Pets that meant the world to their Derbyshire owners

New pet ownership soared during the pandemic as people snapped up four-legged furry friends to keep them company when their two-legged human pals were unable to see them.

Dogs and cats who were already established members of the household loved having their owners at home more and, in turn, provided pet therapy when spirits flagged.

Pets can be life-savers and best friends, only asking for love, food and care when they need it.

Here are a few of our favourite pet and animal pictures from the archives.

1. Crufts winner Proud Gill Newton, of Brimington, with her award-winning poodle which triumphed at Crufts in 2009. Photo: JPIMedia

2. Furry friends Brooke Dennis and Tamzin Birken found some new pals when a petting zoo visited the kids club at Abbotsford Community Centre, Ilkeston, in 2007. Photo: JPIMedia

3. Life-saver John and Norman Bennett, of Staveley, were saved from gas poisoning by their dog Penny in 2007. Photo: bernard jones

4. Careful handling Florence and Joseph Taberner, of Flagg, learned how to hold a guinea pig at the Young Farmers event in the farmyard at Chatsworth House in 2010. Photo: Paul Robinson