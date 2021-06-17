Park life in Chesterfield and beyond in a stroll down memory lane

For town dwellers a park is a oasis of calm in a bustling concrete jungle, providing an escape route from noisy traffic.

Hats off to all the council staff and community volunteers who keep these public recreation spaces looking their best all year round.

Here are some of our favourite photos of park life from years gone by.

1. Party time Joseph Fowkes (5) and Lauren Haslam (10) with Adam Rowley, Lisa Whitehouse and Amanda Asher from Phoenix Enterprises at Party in the Park in Chesterfield's Queen's Park in 2010. Photo: Marisa Cashill Buy photo

2. Nearly there! Participants on the last leg of Chesterfield Race for Life in Queen's Park in 2015. Photo: barrie codling Buy photo

3. On manoeuvres Callum Mair, 10, checks out a tank at Poolsbrook Country Park's tenth anniversary fun day in 2009. Photo: Marisa Cashill Buy photo

4. Award hat-trick. Steve Lynam, Sean Ashton, Keith Postlethwaite, Neil Mather and Robert Falconer celebrate the success of their third consecutive Green Flag Award for Hall Leys Park in Matlock in 2010. Photo: Paul Robinson Buy photo