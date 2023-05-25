News you can trust since 1855
Nursery times for Derbyshire children in 2007 - who do you recognise among our retro photos?

Children in Derbyshire had lots of fun with their nursery friends in Derbyshire back in 2007.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:16 BST

They celebrated winning awards, took part in sponsored events and enjoyed playtime activities.

Can you spot anyone you know among our photos?

Georgia Buckland, 22 months and Chloe Cheetham, two, playing at Clowns Day Nursery in Clay Cross.

1. Having a ball!

Georgia Buckland, 22 months and Chloe Cheetham, two, playing at Clowns Day Nursery in Clay Cross. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Elliot Ratcliffe, Ruby-Lily Gath, Chrisoulla Lazari and Chloe Wakeling, left to right, from Little Chatterbox Nursery, Tupton, show off their medals after completing a sponsored walk.

2. Big step

Elliot Ratcliffe, Ruby-Lily Gath, Chrisoulla Lazari and Chloe Wakeling, left to right, from Little Chatterbox Nursery, Tupton, show off their medals after completing a sponsored walk. Photo: Bernard Jones

Ellie Froggatt, left, and Sapphire Noyle enjoy the new facilities at a refurbished Swanwick Nursery.

3. Creative chums

Ellie Froggatt, left, and Sapphire Noyle enjoy the new facilities at a refurbished Swanwick Nursery. Photo: Bernard Jones

Amelia Cox, Joe Swain, Lacey Wright and Joel Mann take part in Treetops Nursery's balloon release in aid of Bolsover Church Youth Club.

4. High spirits

Amelia Cox, Joe Swain, Lacey Wright and Joel Mann take part in Treetops Nursery's balloon release in aid of Bolsover Church Youth Club. Photo: Marisa Cashill

