NDET-18-05-2021-Retro-GB-NMSY-Julia Rodgerson

In 2007 the American Adventure theme park near Heanor closed its gates for the last time after two decades and Conservatives held control of Derbyshire Dales District Council for the second successive period
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:39 pm
The Other Boleyn Girl, which features interior shots filmed at Haddon Hall, was released and Goth rocker Marilyn Manson topped the Download Festival at Castle Donington.
In Chesterfield, 2007 was memorable for the heavy downpours that flooded roads around the town and beyond, causing headaches for drivers and retailers.
Here are a few of our favourite Chesterfield photos from 14 years ago.
