NDET-18-05-2021-Retro-GB-NMSY-Julia Rodgerson

In 2007 the American Adventure theme park near Heanor closed its gates for the last time after two decades and Conservatives held control of Derbyshire Dales District Council for the second successive period

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:39 pm

The Other Boleyn Girl, which features interior shots filmed at Haddon Hall, was released and Goth rocker Marilyn Manson topped the Download Festival at Castle Donington.

In Chesterfield, 2007 was memorable for the heavy downpours that flooded roads around the town and beyond, causing headaches for drivers and retailers.

Here are a few of our favourite Chesterfield photos from 14 years ago.

1. Angel eyes

Caryl Wormald, Rachel Churm, Rachael Kenney, Ami Evans and Melissa Lye from Directions Theatre Arts with a Frank Sinatra lookalike at a charity evening in Boots.

Photo: marisa cashill

2. Karate kids

Chesterfield Karate Club win the Battle of Sheffield competition.

Photo: bernard jones

3. Model student

Charis Oliver-Hobley models an outfit at Chesterfield College fashion show.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. Pictured on Holland Road Old Whittinton, Chesterfield is Nyree Clark who has been nominated for a national award as part of the celebrating succes awards 2007. She runs Clark's pet Couriers. In the background LtoR are are helpers Alex Patrick, Yvonne Denwood, Kate Patrick, Cliff Mullins, and Jenna Pritchard.

Nyree Clark, owner of Clark's Pet Couriers, is nominated for a national Celebrating Success award. She is pictured with helpers Alex Patrick, Yvonne Denwood, Kate Patrick, Cliff Mullins and Jenna Pritchard.

Photo: JPIMedia

