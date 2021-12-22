Nappy New Year to proud parents in 10 adorable baby photos that turn back time

The arrival of a little treasure may mean a new adventure for first-time parents or a new brother or sister to welcome into other families.

Mum and dad will wonder what their newborn will grow up to be while trhe baby’s siblings will have a new playmate.

We’ve been raiding our archives to find these adorable photos of babies born on New Year’s Day.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

1. Family portrait Harry James Bradbury weighed in at 9lb 80z on the first day of 2011. He is pictured with mum Sarah Riley, dad Craig Bradbury and brother Connor (Jack) Riley at home in Newbold, Chesterfield. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2. Baby makes three Jane and Dale Hubbuck, of Dronfield, with their baby who was born on New Year's Day in 2008. Photo: Bernard Jones Photo Sales

3. Little treasure Nicola Coope and Chris Redfern with their baby daughter, Sophie, at home in Ripley in 2007. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Precious gift Jodie Drakeley, of Danesmoor, with her New Year's Day arrival in 2006. Photo: Bernard Jones Photo Sales