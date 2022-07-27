Loved and lost: 10 Chesterfield restaurants that closed their doors for the last time

So when they close they not only leave an empty space in town but also rob you of your happy place.
Here we look back at 10 eateries that have disappeared from Chesterfield down the years.
1. Bejerano's
Renowned for its fine dining and ornate decor, Bejerano's was a big player on the restaurant scene in Chesterfield during the Eighties. The restaurant was housed in Chesterfield Hotel and was named after the hotel owner Abraham Bejerano. The hotel was sold by Mr Bejerano in 1988 and continued to operate until 2015 when it closed its doors for good.
Photo: Submitted
2. Buckinghams
Buckingham's on Newbold Road offered a unique dining experience where there was no menu and guests would be grouped around one table. Acclaimed chef Nick Buckingham would serve a selection of surprise dishes which he made using local produce. Buckingham's closed its doors in 2019 after nearly two decades as one of Chesterfield's best-loved restaurants.
Photo: Google
Around the corner from the Crooked Spire church, Ciuri Ciuri on Stephenson's Place brought a taste of Italy to town when it opened in 2017. The premises is now occupied by Blaze Bar & Grill which welcomed its first customers in August 2021.
Photo: Ciuri Ciuri
4. Chiquito
A handy place to call in for a Mexican meal after a visit to the cinema, Chiquito at Alma Park Leisure closed its doors for good in summer 2020 after the chain went into administration.
Photo: Google