Loved and lost: 10 Chesterfield restaurants that closed their doors for the last time

1. Bejerano's

Renowned for its fine dining and ornate decor, Bejerano's was a big player on the restaurant scene in Chesterfield during the Eighties. The restaurant was housed in Chesterfield Hotel and was named after the hotel owner Abraham Bejerano. The hotel was sold by Mr Bejerano in 1988 and continued to operate until 2015 when it closed its doors for good.

Photo: Submitted