Lost buildings of Chesterfield: 20 amazing images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

By Brian Eyre
Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:14 BST
Join us as we take a look at how Chesterfield has changed down the years, with landmark buildings – and streets – erased for new developments and housing.

We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library, to bring you these images of parts of the town that have vanished forever.

Chesterfield Hotel was knocked down in 2022.

1. Chesterfield lost buildings

Photo: Derbyshire Times

Trebor sweet factory was a landmark building - and helped give the town a delicious smell, when it was operating from Brimington Road. The factory was demolished and is now the site of Waterside Place. A view of Chesterfield Trebor works 2001.

2. Trebor works 2001.

Photo: Chesterfield Library

The Bradbury Hall night club on Chatsworth Road is no longer with us and has been replaced by the Bradbury Place apartment block

3. Bradbury hall night club

Photo: Derbyshire Times

The AGD building on West Bars was a major town landmark in the sixties and seventies. Home to the accounts general dept of the Post Office is was knocked down and replaced by the Future Walk office building that stands there today. Picture taken in 1966.

4. AGD building 1966.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

