We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library, to bring you these images of parts of the town that have vanished forever.
Chesterfield Hotel was knocked down in 2022. Photo: Derbyshire Times
Trebor sweet factory was a landmark building - and helped give the town a delicious smell, when it was operating from Brimington Road. The factory was demolished and is now the site of Waterside Place. A view of Chesterfield Trebor works 2001. Photo: Chesterfield Library
The Bradbury Hall night club on Chatsworth Road is no longer with us and has been replaced by the Bradbury Place apartment block Photo: Derbyshire Times
The AGD building on West Bars was a major town landmark in the sixties and seventies. Home to the accounts general dept of the Post Office is was knocked down and replaced by the Future Walk office building that stands there today. Picture taken in 1966. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher