Looking back at the Chesterfield Hotel in pictures as demolition work starts on the iconic building

This week workers have started to tear down the iconic Chesterfield Hotel building as demolition of the site finally begins.

By Lucy Ball
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:27 pm

The derelict landmark structure is now being pulled down and replaced with a temporary car park before the long term future of the site is determined.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

The building has hosted many weddings, parties and celebrations over the years.

Who can you spot in our gallery of retro pictures from the past two decades?

1. Early days

This photo, taken by CH Nadin around 1910, shows why the building was originally called the Station Hotel. It can be seen with the Midland Railway Station in the foreground

Photo: CH Nadin

2. Love is in the air

Wedding fair at Chesterfield Hotel in 2006

Photo: JPI Media

3. Conference time

A meeting at The Chesterfield Hotel in 2001

Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Proud owner

Former owner of the premises, Abraham Bejerano outside Chesterfield Hotel, formerly called the Station Hotel.

Photo: Submitted

Chesterfield Hotel
