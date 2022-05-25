Looking back at the Chesterfield Hotel in pictures as demolition work starts on the iconic building

The derelict landmark structure is now being pulled down and replaced with a temporary car park before the long term future of the site is determined.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.

The building has hosted many weddings, parties and celebrations over the years.

Who can you spot in our gallery of retro pictures from the past two decades?

1. Early days This photo, taken by CH Nadin around 1910, shows why the building was originally called the Station Hotel. It can be seen with the Midland Railway Station in the foreground Photo: CH Nadin Photo Sales

2. Love is in the air Wedding fair at Chesterfield Hotel in 2006 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Conference time A meeting at The Chesterfield Hotel in 2001 Photo: SUBMITTED Photo Sales

4. Proud owner Former owner of the premises, Abraham Bejerano outside Chesterfield Hotel, formerly called the Station Hotel. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales