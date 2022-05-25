Looking back at the Chesterfield Hotel in pictures as demolition work starts on the iconic building

The derelict landmark structure is now being pulled down and replaced with a temporary car park before the long term future of the site is determined.
Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town’s longest-running businesses.
The building has hosted many weddings, parties and celebrations over the years.
1. Early days
This photo, taken by CH Nadin around 1910, shows why the building was originally called the Station Hotel. It can be seen with the Midland Railway Station in the foreground
Photo: CH Nadin
2. Love is in the air
Wedding fair at Chesterfield Hotel in 2006
Photo: JPI Media
3. Conference time
A meeting at The Chesterfield Hotel in 2001
Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Proud owner
Former owner of the premises, Abraham Bejerano outside Chesterfield Hotel, formerly called the Station Hotel.
Photo: Submitted