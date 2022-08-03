Looking back at life in Chesterfield from 1900s to 1970s - as seen through the eyes of children

Looking back at over 100 years of life in Chesterfield - as seen through the eyes of children
Horses and carts, smock dresses and flat caps – these were familiar sights for children in Chesterfield at the beginning of the 20th century.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 6:32 pm

But some things never change with the passing of the decades….school photos, sports days and story-telling sessions are still going strong.

We’ve dug into the archives to chart life over 100 years ago in Chesterfield up to the 1970s, as seen through the eyes of its youngest residents.

1. 1900

Children at the Congregational Chapel on Soresby Street, Chesterfield.

Photo: CH Nadin/Chesterfield Library

2. 1904

Children on Glumangate, Chesterfield, caught on camera.

Photo: CH Nadin/Chesterfield LIbrary

3. 1910

Children near the Royal Oak pub in The Shambles. The street was named after the Fleshamols on which butchers laid out the meat for sale in the 1400s.

Photo: CH Nadin/Chesterfield Library

4. 1910

Children and their parents at Chesterfield Grammar School's sports day.

Photo: CH Nadin/Chesterfield Library

