Olivia Rose Genders arrived into the world on Christmas Day 2007, born to Emma Genders and her husband Matthew who lived in Inkersall.
Look back at Derbyshire babies who entered the world at Christmas time

A baby born on Christmas Day is the greatest gift of all.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:27 pm

The parents will miss out on the traditional feasting and drinking as they welcome the new addition to their lives but there will be plenty of time for family celebrations in years to come.

We’ve been taking a look back at the Derbyshire babies who entered the world at Christmas time.

1. Family portrait

Mario Lanza and Toni McElvaney with baby Francesco at Barlborough in 2009.

Photo: Submitted

2. Our girl

Dominika and Szymon Liszka, of Creswell, with baby Jessica who was born at Bassetlaw Hospital in 2008.

Photo: Submitted

3. Baby love

Rebecca Elliott and Lee Maggs welcomed their baby daughter Ruby Anna Maggs on Christmas Day 2010.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

4. Mummy cuddles

Amanda Preston, of Wirksworth, with daughter Olivia born on Christmas Day 2007.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

