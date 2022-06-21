Spot anyone you know in our gallery of carnival queens and attendants from 2007?
Spot anyone you know in our gallery of carnival queens and attendants from 2007?

Look back at 10 retro photos of Derbyshire carnival queens in 2007

What girl wouldn’t wish to be queen for a day and wear a beautiful dress, a crown and travel in an open-topped carriage?

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:21 pm

Carnivals and galas have made that wish come true for dozens of young people in Derbyshire.

As this summer’s community events get underway, we look back at the county’s carnival queens of 2007.

1. Shirland

Shirland carnival queen and attendants, pictured left to right, are: Heather Moakes, Paige Butcher, Gabrielle Moakes, Donna Rushworth, Ebonie Hawkins, Emily Hardaker.

Photo: Bernard Jones

Photo Sales

2.

Millie Smith, 3, and Samuel Dealtry, 5, are crowned Ashover May Day carnival's queen and king.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Grindleford

Grindleford Carnival queen Jessica Bingley, centre, with rosebud attendants Lydia Willis and Harriet Collis.

Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Winster

All eyes on the Winster Carnival queen and her attendants as they pass through the crowds at the Winster Wakes festival.

Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3