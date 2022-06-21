Look back at 10 retro photos of Derbyshire carnival queens in 2007

Carnivals and galas have made that wish come true for dozens of young people in Derbyshire.
As this summer’s community events get underway, we look back at the county’s carnival queens of 2007.
1. Shirland
Shirland carnival queen and attendants, pictured left to right, are: Heather Moakes, Paige Butcher, Gabrielle Moakes, Donna Rushworth, Ebonie Hawkins, Emily Hardaker.
Photo: Bernard Jones
2.
Millie Smith, 3, and Samuel Dealtry, 5, are crowned Ashover May Day carnival's queen and king.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Grindleford
Grindleford Carnival queen Jessica Bingley, centre, with rosebud attendants Lydia Willis and Harriet Collis.
Photo: Paul Robinson
4. Winster
All eyes on the Winster Carnival queen and her attendants as they pass through the crowds at the Winster Wakes festival.
Photo: Paul Robinson