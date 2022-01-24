Now and then: Dunston Lane (top) and Holywell Cross have seen big changes.
Now and then: Dunston Lane (top) and Holywell Cross have seen big changes.

Look at these 18 images from Google showing how Chesterfield has changed in a decade

New housing estates, supermarkets moving into pubs and an office block springing up on a town centre car park – this is how Chesterfield has altered in the last decade.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 24th January 2022, 1:52 pm

We take a walk down memory lane with the help of Google maps to show you how areas of our town used to look before developers moved in.

Do you think Chesterfield has changed for the better?

1. Saltergate at junction with Compton Street - 2021

Can you remember what used to occupy this site before the houses were built?

2. Saltergate at junction with Compton Street - 2011

Chesterfield Football Club had moved into its new showpiece stadium on Sheffield Road the year before, yet the floodlights are still in place.

3. Brimington Road - 2021

Smart-looking houses have been built by Avant Homes as part of the multi-million-pound transformation of the area around Chesterfield canal.

4. Brimington Road - 2009

Arnold Laver timber merchant's DIY centre used to occupy the site where the new homes have been built.

