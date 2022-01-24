Look at these 18 images from Google showing how Chesterfield has changed in a decade

We take a walk down memory lane with the help of Google maps to show you how areas of our town used to look before developers moved in.
1. Saltergate at junction with Compton Street - 2021
Can you remember what used to occupy this site before the houses were built?
Photo: Google
2. Saltergate at junction with Compton Street - 2011
Chesterfield Football Club had moved into its new showpiece stadium on Sheffield Road the year before, yet the floodlights are still in place.
Photo: Google
3. Brimington Road - 2021
Smart-looking houses have been built by Avant Homes as part of the multi-million-pound transformation of the area around Chesterfield canal.
Photo: Google
4. Brimington Road - 2009
Arnold Laver timber merchant's DIY centre used to occupy the site where the new homes have been built.
Photo: Google