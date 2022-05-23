Look at these 14 great retro photos that show how much Derbyshire people love their horses

From show ponies to working horses, these creatures have captured hearts for generations.
So the trusty steeds might not all be up to the standard of the Chatsworth Horse Trials, but that doesn’t stop them cantering off with the prizes at other shows around the county.
Over the years, many a beautiful horse has won trophies at Bakewell Show, Ashover Show and Barlow Show.
In the 17th century Chesterfield hosted horse races which were held at Whittington Moor until 1920 when housing was built on the site. Racecourse Road and Stand Road are reminders of the area’s sporting legacy.
Cantering into the 20th century, the market horse was a big tourist attraction in Chesterfield. This popular workhorse helped to clear discarded rubbish from the stalls in the town centre for around 30 years.