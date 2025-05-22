Long-lost shops and remembered childhoods are captured in these great retro pictures of Derbyshire

Take a peek at these stunning photographs that showcase how life has changed down the years across Derbyshire

Evocative photos show long-lost shops, changing fashions and the way we used to live and work.

We’ve looked back through the DT archives, as well as the photo collection held at the local studies section of Chesterfield library and Chesterfield Photographic Society to bring you these images.

The iconic Eyre & Sons building on Holywell Street in the early 1900s

The iconic Eyre & Sons building on Holywell Street in the early 1900s Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Underground fire on the main railway line embankment at Sheepbridge near Chesterfield.

Underground fire on the main railway line embankment at Sheepbridge near Chesterfield. Photo: Sheffield Star

Buxton thermal baths, August 1963.

Buxton thermal baths, August 1963. Photo: Star

Codnor secondary school class photo, 1960s.

Codnor secondary school class photo, 1960s. Photo: George Eyre

