All eyes will be on the new King Charles III at his coronation – just as they were when he visited Derbyshire in his days as a prince.

Charles has visited Chesterfield a couple of times over the past four decades. Accompanied by his then pregnant wife, Princess Diana, he opened the Pavements Shopping Centre and the new divisional police headquarters 1981. Record crowds gathered in the market place to greet the royal couple.

The heir to the throne returned to Chesterfield in 1999 to visit the Royal Hospital which had been opened by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 14 years previously.

Workers at the Heanor factory of Matthew Walker, which produces Christmas puddings, welcomed Prince Charles in 2006.

Charles was back in Derbyshire the following year to tour the new Moorland Centre at Edale.

In 2012 the prince paid a visit to the lovely Haddon Hall stately home near Bakewell where he was shown around by its owner Lord Edward Manners.

Two years later the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, made a solemn pilgrimage to Derbyshire for the funeral of the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire at Chatsworth.

The prince returned to Chatsworth in 2015 for a farming summit, arriving in Buxton aboard the royal train. During this visit he fitted in a trip to Wirksworth Station where he rode along the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway in a restored 1959 railcar.

1981 Prince Charles is greeted by crowds during his visit to Chesterfield to open the Pavements Shopping Centre.

1999 Prince Charles talks to schoolchildren outside Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital.

1999 Prince Charles waves goodbye to the crowds gathered outside Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

2006 Prince Charles meets workers at the Matthew Walker factor in Heanor