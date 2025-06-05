Home to the famous Brampton Mile pub crawl, coffee shops and boutique businesses, the road has never just been an entrance to the town centre, but a thriving community in its own right.

Many pubs, like the Terminus and Half Moon, have been and gone – but they’ve been replaced by newer names like Original Gravity and the GAS Bar.

Similarly, we all miss iconic shops like Johnston’s Ironmongers and W. English, but the road is still hope to scores of independent businesses and shops today.

Here we put the spotlight on the places and faces that called Chatsworth Road home over the years, as well as landmark buildings that are no longer with us.

