Incredible photos show a century of change in Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Take a peek at these stunning photographs that showcase the vibrant life of Derbyshire over the past century.

We showcase pictures from Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley, Codnor and many more towns and villages. These images show schools, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire. See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives

Chesterfield's High Street shosing the old Post Office building on the left, now Sorbo Lounge

1. Retro Derbyshire

Chesterfield's High Street shosing the old Post Office building on the left, now Sorbo Lounge Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

Chesterfield agricultural show at the Saltergate football ground in 1910.

2. Retro Derbyshire

Chesterfield agricultural show at the Saltergate football ground in 1910. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

Staveley's Devonshire works furnaces seen from the coke oven chimney, 1924.

3. Retro Derbyshire

Staveley's Devonshire works furnaces seen from the coke oven chimney, 1924. Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield's Horns Bridge in the 1950s

4. Retro Derbyshire

Chesterfield's Horns Bridge in the 1950s Photo: Chesterfield Museum

