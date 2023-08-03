Winding Wheel Chesterfield

In pictures: Celebrating 100 years of entertainment at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield is celebrating its centenary with a series of events. Originally built in 1923 for the Chesterfield Picture House Company, it was renamed as the Odeon in 1937. The cinema closed in 1981 before being taken over by Chesterfield Borough Council and reopening as the entertainment venue in 1987.