In pictures: Celebrating 100 years of entertainment at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield is celebrating its centenary with a series of events. Originally built in 1923 for the Chesterfield Picture House Company, it was renamed as the Odeon in 1937. The cinema closed in 1981 before being taken over by Chesterfield Borough Council and reopening as the entertainment venue in 1987.
By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

We searched our archives to show you what our photographers have captured over the years.

sp94212 Winding Wheel Production of 'Joseph'. Nick Stringer (left) and Anthony Radford.

1. Winding Wheel Production of 'Joseph'.

sp94212 Winding Wheel Production of 'Joseph'. Nick Stringer (left) and Anthony Radford. Photo: BWJ

Chesterfield The Winding Wheel theatre

2. Winding Wheel theatre

Chesterfield The Winding Wheel theatre Photo: Brian Eyre

University of the Third Age event at the Winding Wheel

3. University of the Third Age

University of the Third Age event at the Winding Wheel Photo: Marisa Cashill

Public meeting Winding Wheel about Sheepbridge Gasification site

4. Public meeting

Public meeting Winding Wheel about Sheepbridge Gasification site Photo: Marisa Cashill

