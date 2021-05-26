Hundreds of Chesterfield’s 'dirty stopouts' are the stars of a new book
Hundreds of Chesterfield faces appear in a new book celebrating nights out in days gone by.
The Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield – In Pictures is crammed full of hundreds of photos of life in the era dominated by nightclubs like the Aquarius, Moulin Rouge, Facination and the Adam & Eve.
The book, which is now on sale, is the follow-up to 2013’s Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Chesterfield, which, author Neil Anderson said, has sold thousands of copies.
Further editions followed on the Sixties, Seventies and Nineties, as well as an edition dedicated to the famous Aquarius, while a range of merchandise was launched last year – indeed so popular was Aquarius, a retro reunion event is being held at Marsden Street’s Real Time Live on Saturday, November 6. Tickets, priced £8, are available from realtimelive.co.uk
Now Neil is launching a 1980s’ edition purely made up of photos of revellers and more from the era.
He asked fans of the town in the era to raid their photo albums and send him their pictures to be considered for inclusion.
He said: “The response has been incredible. Hundreds of photos were sent in. There was such an amazing variety of places to go out in Chesterfield in the ‘80s and the book is set to reflect this.
“There were so many local bands and vibrant club nights – the project has brought back some fantastic memories for me.”
And 250 collector’s edition copies of the new title are now on sale now from dirtystopouts.com, priced £19.95.