How many of these much-loved attractions can you remember from summer holidays gone by across Chesterfield and Derbyshire?

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:20 BST
If you grew up in Chesterfield or Derbyshire during the 80s and 90s, these well-loved attractions will be rooted firmly in your memories from summer holidays gone by.

These attractions were some of the most popular across Chesterfield and Derbyshire before the turn of the century, but sadly, they have now closed their doors.

Some were demolished entirely, while a selection of other sites have survived – with new businesses taking them on.

How many of them have you visited in the past over the summer holidays, and which ones would you like to see return?

These photos show some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s most popular lost attractions.

1. Lost attractions from summer holidays gone by

These photos show some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s most popular lost attractions. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago.

2. Regal Cinema, Chesterfield

The Regal Cinema, seen here in 1987. Always popular for Chesterfield residents, it eventually became a series of nightclubs after closing as a cinema in 1993 - including Zanzibar, Escapade and Department. The building now lies empty, with the latter of these shutting its doors for the last time more than a decade ago. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017.

3. Chestnut Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith

The Chestnut Centre Otter, Owl and Wildlife Park was located near Chapel-en-le-Frith, and was a popular day trip for residents across the county. It opened in 1984, but finally closed down in 2017. Photo: Rachel Naylor

Photo Sales
Alfreton Lido, pictured here in July 1985, was a popular place to visit in the summer months - before it closed down in 2002.

4. Alfreton Lido

Alfreton Lido, pictured here in July 1985, was a popular place to visit in the summer months - before it closed down in 2002. Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice