How Chesterfield used to be: Photos show how town centre has changed over the years

From the changing shops on our High Street to how we get around the place, north Derbyshire is always evolving.
1. How Burlington Street got its name
Until 1835 there was no direct access between the market place and the parish church. High Street ended at Packer's Row. In 1835, The Earl of Burlington, later the seventh Duke of Devonshire, opened an extension to High Street and the street was named after him. It is seen here, complete with tram tracks, in 1907 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
2. Woodheads
The magnificent Woodhead's grocery store tood on the corner of High Street and Packers Row. It is seen here around 1900. Today the building is home to Rebel menswear. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
3. Seventies shoppers
This image, taken in 1974, shows familiar High Streety brands like Littlewoods, as well as the market Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
4. Tram tracks and horse carts
This picture, from 1907, shows the electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. The track was laid from the Brampton Terminus to Whittington Moor through the High Street, Cavendish Street, Holywell Street and Sheffield Road. Of course, less new-fangled means of transport were still used in those days, as can be seen by the horse and carts. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society