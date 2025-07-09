How Chesterfield used to be: Photos show how town centre has changed over the years

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:29 BST
It’s amazing how much Chesterfield had changed over the decades – as these great photos show.

From the changing shops on our High Street to how we get around the place, north Derbyshire is always evolving.

These images have been supplied from Picture The Past as well as from our archive and Chesterfield Photographic Society

Until 1835 there was no direct access between the market place and the parish church. High Street ended at Packer's Row. In 1835, The Earl of Burlington, later the seventh Duke of Devonshire, opened an extension to High Street and the street was named after him. It is seen here, complete with tram tracks, in 1907

1. How Burlington Street got its name

Until 1835 there was no direct access between the market place and the parish church. High Street ended at Packer's Row. In 1835, The Earl of Burlington, later the seventh Duke of Devonshire, opened an extension to High Street and the street was named after him. It is seen here, complete with tram tracks, in 1907 Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

The magnificent Woodhead's grocery store tood on the corner of High Street and Packers Row. It is seen here around 1900. Today the building is home to Rebel menswear.

2. Woodheads

The magnificent Woodhead's grocery store tood on the corner of High Street and Packers Row. It is seen here around 1900. Today the building is home to Rebel menswear. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

This image, taken in 1974, shows familiar High Streety brands like Littlewoods, as well as the market

3. Seventies shoppers

This image, taken in 1974, shows familiar High Streety brands like Littlewoods, as well as the market Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

This picture, from 1907, shows the electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. The track was laid from the Brampton Terminus to Whittington Moor through the High Street, Cavendish Street, Holywell Street and Sheffield Road. Of course, less new-fangled means of transport were still used in those days, as can be seen by the horse and carts.

4. Tram tracks and horse carts

This picture, from 1907, shows the electric tramway on Chesterfield High Street. The track was laid from the Brampton Terminus to Whittington Moor through the High Street, Cavendish Street, Holywell Street and Sheffield Road. Of course, less new-fangled means of transport were still used in those days, as can be seen by the horse and carts. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

