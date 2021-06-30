Here's our pick of glorious gardens in Derbyshire from years gone by
Gardening is a hobby that all ages can enjoy doing and reap the rewards of pretty flowers and tasty fruit and veg.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:12 am
Our outdoor spaces look their best in the summertime – a testament to months of hard work that has been devoted to them.
We’ve been looking through our archives and dug out our favourite pictures of gardeners getting their plots ready, winning prizes for their efforts or simply relaxing amid the fruits of their labour.
If you have a garden that reflects your hard work and makes you proud of your achievements, share your story and photos with us. Email: [email protected]
